AHOMO Fund To Acquire 3,500 Homes Across 42 States Using Closeability Platform

Only 105 agent spots available-9 already gone. Apply now to secure your territory and represent the AHOMO Fund.

Licensed agent-investors and investors working with agents invited to apply for exclusive buyer-side partnerships.

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AHOMO, short for A Home of My Own, today announced the launch of a nationwide housing initiative to acquire and renovate 3,500 single-family homes across 42 states. The fund is designed to create scalable opportunities for middle-income families-households that earn too much to qualify for assistance but too little to compete with cash-rich institutional investors.

To execute this mission, AHOMO will use CloseAbility-the only AI-enabled platform purpose-built for distressed real estate transactions by licensed agent-investors and attorneys. The platform streamlines every step of the deal process, from sourcing through legal clearance to closing.

"CloseAbility's AI and legal automation gives us the edge needed to scale without compromising protection," said Wendy S. Rosett, General Counsel of CloseAbility and former magistrate judge. "The platform is built on insured, recorded Warranty Deeds-most underwritten by Old Republic or First American. We don't just move fast-we move legally sound."

AHOMO positions itself as a smarter alternative to failed national housing initiatives like Home Partners of America, Divvy Homes, and Zillow Offers-all of which struggled to balance profit motives with operational discipline. These firms left behind fragmented neighborhoods, failed rent-to-own promises, and billions in write-downs.

CloseAbility CEO Kevin Ra, who previously worked with Home Partners and Divvy, said the AHOMO strategy corrects those early missteps.

"Those earlier efforts were built without workflow discipline or legal rigor. We've fixed what they got wrong," Ra said. "We've designed AHOMO around sustainable equity and built it using CloseAbility's 300+ workflows-each based on real transactions that actually closed. And we studied the Zillow Offers collapse closely to avoid the same traps of pricing volatility and poor field-level execution."

Key features of CloseAbility include:

300+ deed-based workflows from the CTBRELTM (Closed-Transaction Based Real Estate Learning) system

AI-driven CloseAbility AnalysisTM for uncovering high-equity, fast-close opportunities

The SMC FrameworkTM (Source, Manage, Close) to streamline transactions

Built-in integrations with agent and attorney tools, including CRMs and legal form systems

Agent-investors and investors working with agents approved for AHOMO will:

Represent AHOMO as a buyer's agent

Earn 3.5% commissions per transaction

Oversee or assign renovations to investor clients

Have first-look options to acquire renovated homes at pre-agreed prices

Deliver homes with new mechanicals and a home warranty for end buyers or renters

Complete 8 hours of CloseAbility training (provided at no cost)

AHOMO does not flip homes for short-term profits or manage renovations directly. It funds acquisition and sets project specs, while allowing licensed professionals and their clients to manage construction and resale-keeping control in the hands of local operators.

"This is not a house-flipping scheme," said Rosett. "This is a program that puts real estate professionals in control and ensures families end up in homes with long-term stability and equity."

With 3,500+ distressed transactions already closed on the platform and average equity margins of 30–40%, CloseAbility offers the infrastructure AHOMO needs to scale with confidence.

Applications are now open for agent-investors and investors working with agents in 42 states. Only 105 total spots are available-9 have already been claimed. Approvals are rolling and space is limited.

Apply to represent AHOMO and book your application call here

Media Contact:

Name: Diane Dye

Phone: (216) 415-0597

Email: [email protected]

Company: CloseAbility/People Risk Management Consulting

Website: peopleriskconsulting

SOURCE CloseAbility Data Solutions, Inc.

