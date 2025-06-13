Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Shehbaz Orders Support For Pakistani Pilgrims Amid Iran Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed all possible assistance to be provided for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran, Azernews reports.

On Friday, the premier instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Iran to remain on alert until the regional situation stabilizes.

Following these instructions, a Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson advised Pakistani pilgrims to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq, given the evolving security situation in the region.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the unjustified Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as a brazen violation of Iran's sovereignty.

He stated that this abhorrent action by Israel has shaken the foundations of international law and the conscience of humanity, while gravely undermining regional stability and international security.

