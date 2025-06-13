FA Loya Jirga Rejects Implementation Of Taxes In Tribal Areas, Declares It Unconstitutional

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A key tribal consultative session of the FATA Loya Jirga was held in Nawiya Kali, Bara, at the hujra of tribal elder Malik Haji Muhammad Hussain Afridi, where strong opposition was expressed against what were described as "oppressive" taxes recently imposed in the tribal districts. The jirga unanimously declared the imposition of these taxes unconstitutional and completely rejected them.

Among those present were FATA Loya Jirga President Bismillah Khan Qabaili, Malik Khan Marjan, Malik Waris Khan, Malik Abdul Razzaq, Malik Muhammad Hussain, Nawabzada Fazal Kareem, Haji Afrasiab, Malik Syed Marjan Sipah, Malik Syed Raza, Malik Muhammad Younis, Malik Jalal Wazir, Malik Azam Khan Mehsud, Malik Naib Khan, Malik Yar Muhammad, Malik Tourat Aftab, Malik Abdul Wahid, Malik Alf Khan, Haji Bazar Gul, Malik Naqab Shah, and Haji Sifat Shah Afridi, among others.

The tribal elders stated that the people of the tribal areas have not only rejected the FATA merger but are also pursuing legal action against it. Therefore, until a final court ruling is issued, no government tax or policy should be considered valid or legal in these areas.

They criticized the federal government for trying to impose taxes in regions that have long suffered from terrorism, instability, and economic backwardness. The elders noted that tribal homes remain in ruins, schools and health centers are non-functional, and widows, orphans, and destitute families struggle to survive. Under such circumstances, imposing taxes amounts to oppression, brutality, and a severe violation of human rights, they said.

The jirga participants demanded that the government announce a special development package for the tribal districts in the annual budget to rehabilitate basic infrastructure and provide essential services like education, healthcare, and employment.

They emphasized that the 2018 merger was imposed without consent, and now the imposition of taxes is seen as an attempt to further marginalize the tribal population, which will be strongly resisted.

Reference to High-Level Jirga Led by Prime Minister

The jirga also recalled the recent high-level gathering led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Peshawar Corps Commander. In that meeting, tribal and Malakand Division elders clearly conveyed their opposition to tax implementation in their regions.

The FATA Loya Jirga welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement to form a committee on the matter and appreciated the directive given to the KP Chief Minister to formulate immediate recommendations. The jirga endorsed these developments and called for swift, practical steps. The Jirga also lauded CM Gandapur for effectively representing the tribal voice and expressed gratitude to PM Shahbaz Sharif for taking tribal grievances seriously.

Key Resolutions Presented by FATA Loya Jirga:

1. No taxes shall be accepted in the tribal districts until the courts deliver a final verdict on the FATA merger.

2. Restoration of law and order from Bajaur to Waziristan is the state's responsibility; tribal people will not abandon their lands.

3. Tribal citizens will not join any peace committee or militia.

4. Only genuine tribal representatives should be included in the Prime Minister's proposed committee; outsiders will not be recognized.

5. The FATA Loya Jirga stands in solidarity with officer Riaz Mehsud and demands an end to propaganda against him by Aimal Wali Khan.

6. The immediate release of Malik Naseer Kukikhel was also demanded.