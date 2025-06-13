Kyrgyzstan Hosts Round Table On Peace, Labor, And Unity Among Turkic Nations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A roundtable themed "Peace, Labor and Friendship of Peoples" was held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, organized by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The Committee representatives also attended the event. The roundtable brought together officials from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and focused on strengthening cooperation in the areas of diaspora engagement, labor, and migration. The event was held as part of the Action Plan marking the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in the OTS for 2025.

Welcoming the guests, Kyrgyz Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said the roundtable's theme reflects the deep spiritual and historical ties among Turkic peoples. He emphasized that these connections go beyond shared origins and language, encompassing centuries of evolving moral values and a spirit of brotherhood.

Speaking at the event, committee representative Shafag Binnatova highlighted the growing ties between Azerbaijan and OTS member states in recent years, noting this has created greater opportunities for systematic diaspora cooperation. She briefed participants on Azerbaijan's recent projects in collaboration with OTS and underscored the importance of such events for building strong partnerships.

The event also addressed by OTS Secretary General Ali Çiviler and representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan, who shared updates on their respective initiatives.

Key goals outlined during the discussion included deepening inter-diaspora relations, enhancing coordinated action, and sustaining long-term collaboration.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Azerbaijan Culture and Education Center in Bishkek, where they learned about educational programs, cultural activities, and the center's role in promoting the Azerbaijani language and heritage. Discussions were held on further cooperation with the local community.

The delegation also visited the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park, opened on October 11, 2022, with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, symbolizing the enduring ties between the two nations.

