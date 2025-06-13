Revops Replaces Salesops As The Driver Of Scalable Growth For Orgs: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group Explains The Shift

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver consistent revenue growth, prompting many to move beyond traditional Sales Operations. While SalesOps focuses on improving sales team efficiency, it often relies on intuition and personal relationships, which can lead to missed data insights and limited scalability. To address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published a new blueprint, Make the Case for RevOps , outlining a strategic RevOps model that unifies Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success around shared goals and centralized data.

The firm explains that by centralizing data and fostering more informed decision-making, the RevOps model enables organizations to accelerate growth, improve forecasting, and enhance the customer experience. Info-Tech, a global IT research and advisory firm, identifies these outcomes as critical to driving sustained business value and maintaining competitive advantage.

"RevOps is emerging as a critical capability for companies looking to scale efficiently and align growth across the business," says Julie Geller , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "By aligning teams around shared goals and leveraging real-time data, organizations can adapt more quickly to market changes and act on high-impact opportunities. Agile reporting and continuous feedback ensure strategies remain focused and measurable."

In the blueprint, Geller explains that RevOps does not replace the human side of sales but enhances it by combining data with personal connections.

The firm's recently published resource further highlights how various industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and professional services, are realizing the benefits of adopting a RevOps model. Info-Tech explains that by providing a unified view of the customer journey and streamlining cross-departmental efforts, RevOps aims to deliver consistent and predictable revenue growth along with an improved customer experience.

The data-backed blueprint also outlines practical, easy-to-follow instructions for organizations planning to implement RevOps model and focus on the metrics that matter most. In its Make the Case for RevOps resource, Info-Tech identifies the following key advantages of implementing a RevOps model:



Specialized focus: Dedicated attention to optimizing revenue operations across all departments.

Cross-departmental coordination: Seamless collaboration and alignment between Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success.

Strategic autonomy: Ability to implement strategic initiatives and process improvements independently.

Enhanced data integration: Unified and streamlined view of the customer journey and comprehensive revenue analytics.

Consistency in processes: High efficiency and effectiveness with standardized processes.

Centralized accountability: Single point of accountability for tracking performance and meeting revenue goals.

Scalability: Easily scalable operations and strategies to support business growth. Innovation and continuous improvement: Focus on adopting new technologies and best practices for sustainable growth.

Info-Tech advises that adopting a RevOps framework helps organizations run more efficiently, make better use of resources, and align their key business priorities. The firm's research details how marketing teams can work more closely together, simplify their processes, and achieve real, measurable growth while staying focused in a complex business environment.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Julie Geller, a MarTech industry expert, and access to the complete Make the Case for RevOps blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

