Switzerland Launches Consultation Process For EU Treaty

Deutsch de Bundesrat heisst EU-Vertragspaket gut und startet Vernehmlassung Original Read more: Bundesrat heisst EU-Vertragspaket gut und startet Vernehmlassun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has approved the text of a proposed new treaty with the European Union and sent it out for consultation by the end of October. This content was published on June 13, 2025 - 16:19 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

To implement the package, 32 federal laws must be amended and three new ones created.

Political parties, social partners, cantons, municipalities and other interested parties have until the autumn to comment on the package, the government announced. After that – probably in the first quarter of 2026 – the Federal Council will submit the mammoth bill to parliament.

A referendum in the election year 2027 or even later is considered certain in view of the fundamental opposition of the Swiss People's Party.

More More Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relations

This content was published on Dec 20, 2024 Switzerland and the European Union have announced a political agreement to update their trading relationship after almost a decade of difficult talks.

Read more: Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relation