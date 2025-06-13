Kvika Banki Hf: Kvika's Board Responds To Merger Proposals
Following due consideration, the Board of Kvika has concluded that the proposals received from Arion banki hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. on 27 and 28 May do not reflect the intrinsic value of Kvika. The Board therefore does not believe that entering into merger discussion based on these proposals is in the best interest of the bank.
Nonetheless, the Board of Kvika is of the opinion that significant opportunities and value could be realised through a potential combination of businesses, to the benefit of both shareholders and customers. Should the interested parties be willing to improve their proposals, the Board is open to revaluate its decision. Arion banki hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. have been notified accordingly.
Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment