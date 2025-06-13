Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

2025 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS

The Company announces that on 13 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the Company's Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the 'Award') to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the deferred bonus awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £7.935 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows: