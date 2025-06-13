Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Executive Director
|No. of shares under the Award
|Nick Wiles
|14,271
|Rob Harding
|9,158
|PDMR
|No. of shares under the Award
|Simon Coles
|3,703
|Julian Coghlan
|4,418
|Ben Ford
|3,066
|Katy Wilde
|3,004
|Mark Latham
|3,301
|Tanya Murphy
|2,942
|Jo Toolan
|2,971
|Chris Paul
|2,609
|John Lynch
|1,799
|Steve O'Neill
|1,367
|Anthony Sappor
|1,319
|Nicholas Williams
|1,319
The release of the deferred bonus awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Wiles Rob Harding Simon Coles Julian Coghlan Ben Ford Katy Wilde Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Jo Toolan Chris Paul John Lynch Steve O'Neill Anthony Sappor Nicholas Williams
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Award of nil-cost options under the Company's Executive Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£7. 935
|14,271 9,158 3,703 4,418 3,066 3,004 3,301 2,942 2,971 2,609 1,799 1,367 1,319 1,319
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£113,243.94 £72,676.28 £29,391.14 £35,062.50 £24,335.45 £23,839.83 £26,195.31 £23,348.54 £23,575.78 £20,707.39 £14,280.00 £10,848.00 £10,473.93 £10,473.93
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Legal Disclaimer:
