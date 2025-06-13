Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-06-13 11:46:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 June 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2025 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS

The Company announces that on 13 June 2025, in accordance with the rules of the Company's Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the 'Award') to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the deferred bonus awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £7.935 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director No. of shares under the Award
Nick Wiles 14,271
Rob Harding 9,158


PDMR No. of shares under the Award
Simon Coles 3,703
Julian Coghlan 4,418
Ben Ford 3,066
Katy Wilde 3,004
Mark Latham 3,301
Tanya Murphy 2,942
Jo Toolan 2,971
Chris Paul 2,609
John Lynch 1,799
Steve O'Neill 1,367
Anthony Sappor 1,319
Nicholas Williams 1,319

The release of the deferred bonus awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
  • Nick Wiles
  • Rob Harding
  • Simon Coles
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Ben Ford
  • Katy Wilde
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Jo Toolan
  • Chris Paul
  • John Lynch
  • Steve O'Neill
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2. Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status PDMR
    b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code     		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
    ISIN: GB00B02QND93
    b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Company's Executive Share Plan.
    c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s)
    £7. 935
  • 14,271
  • 9,158
  • 3,703
  • 4,418
  • 3,066
  • 3,004
  • 3,301
  • 2,942
  • 2,971
  • 2,609
  • 1,799
  • 1,367
  • 1,319
  • 1,319
    • d) Aggregated information
  • £113,243.94
  • £72,676.28
  • £29,391.14
  • £35,062.50
  • £24,335.45
  • £23,839.83
  • £26,195.31
  • £23,348.54
  • £23,575.78
  • £20,707.39
  • £14,280.00
  • £10,848.00
  • £10,473.93
  • £10,473.93
    • e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2025
    f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

