Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEPCO Confirms Technical Fault Caused Fire At Amman IPP3, Dispels Falling Object Rumors

2025-06-13 10:05:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has clarified that a technical malfunction at a small 15-megawatt generating unit within the Amman Asia Third Independent Power Producer (IPP3) station was the cause of a localized fire, explicitly dispelling any speculation of external involvement given current regional dynamics.
In a statement released Friday, NEPCO detailed that the incident occurred on the generating unit's dedicated air compressor. The malfunction led to a fire, which in turn activated the unit's integrated fire suppression systems, resulting in visible smoke around the power station.
The company's statement confirmed that the fire was due to a "purely technical fault" and asserted that no external object had impacted the facility.
It further reassured the public and energy markets that all other generating units at the Amman Asia IPP3 station remain fully operational and integrated into the national electrical grid without interruption.

