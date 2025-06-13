403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NEPCO Confirms Technical Fault Caused Fire At Amman IPP3, Dispels Falling Object Rumors
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has clarified that a technical malfunction at a small 15-megawatt generating unit within the Amman Asia Third Independent Power Producer (IPP3) station was the cause of a localized fire, explicitly dispelling any speculation of external involvement given current regional dynamics.
In a statement released Friday, NEPCO detailed that the incident occurred on the generating unit's dedicated air compressor. The malfunction led to a fire, which in turn activated the unit's integrated fire suppression systems, resulting in visible smoke around the power station.
The company's statement confirmed that the fire was due to a "purely technical fault" and asserted that no external object had impacted the facility.
It further reassured the public and energy markets that all other generating units at the Amman Asia IPP3 station remain fully operational and integrated into the national electrical grid without interruption.
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has clarified that a technical malfunction at a small 15-megawatt generating unit within the Amman Asia Third Independent Power Producer (IPP3) station was the cause of a localized fire, explicitly dispelling any speculation of external involvement given current regional dynamics.
In a statement released Friday, NEPCO detailed that the incident occurred on the generating unit's dedicated air compressor. The malfunction led to a fire, which in turn activated the unit's integrated fire suppression systems, resulting in visible smoke around the power station.
The company's statement confirmed that the fire was due to a "purely technical fault" and asserted that no external object had impacted the facility.
It further reassured the public and energy markets that all other generating units at the Amman Asia IPP3 station remain fully operational and integrated into the national electrical grid without interruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment