“Born From War” By Patrick Naughton Jr. Explores The Vietnam War, Iraq War, And The Generational Impact Of Conflict In A Powerful Military History Memoir

"As a father and Vietnam veteran, I struggled to explain my war to my children. Patrick Naughton's family story helped me grasp that generational gap. His insights in Born from War are enlightening and invaluable." – Capt. Dale Dye, USMC (Retired).Born From War: A Soldier's Quest to Understand Vietnam, Iraq, and the Generational Impact of Conflict by Patrick Naughton Jr. offers a unique take on U.S. military history, soldier memoirs, postwar trauma, and society's struggle to comprehend war's lasting effects. The book arrives at a crucial cultural moment as 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, bridging the gap between generations shaped by the Vietnam and Iraq Wars.











"Born From War: A Soldier's Question to Understand Vietnam, Iraq, and the Generational Impact of Conflict"

Born From War: A Soldier's Quest to Understand Vietnam, Iraq, and the Generational Impact of Conflict by Patrick Naughton Jr. is more than a memoir-it's a deeply personal journey through the emotional legacy of war across generations.

Released in time for the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, this book offers timely and profound reflections on military service, sacrifice, and the enduring scars of combat.

An Iraq War veteran , Patrick Naughton joined the Army influenced by his father's silence about his Vietnam service. Decades apart, their stories intertwine to reveal the powerful, often unspoken bonds between soldiers and the generational impact of war.

"This book offers a fresh perspective on Vietnam for a new generation who just endured twenty years of modern warfare," says Patrick Naughton. "And it speaks to how their children, too, will one day struggle to understand what they went through," added Patrick Naughton

The book has already drawn praise from notable veterans, including Capt. Dale Dye, USMC (Ret) , who writes: "As a father and Vietnam veteran, I struggled to explain my war to my children. Patrick Naughton's family story helped me grasp that generational gap. His insights in Born from War are enlightening and invaluable."

Through wartime letters, photos, diary entries, and interviews with veterans from both the U.S. and South Vietnamese armies-including members of the 82nd Airborne -Born From War presents a rare multi-generational view of conflict. The book explores postwar trauma, failed foreign policy, and the emotional cost of military service.

Accounts from draftees, paratroopers, Vietnamese soldiers, and general officers uncover war crimes, battlefield loss, and haunting parallels between America's exit from Vietnam and its departure from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Published by Casemate Publishers , this military history memoir is essential reading for anyone interested in war's lasting effects-not just through history and policy, but through families and memory. It has already earned endorsements from veterans, scholars, and cultural figures across the nation.

Born From War is now available through Casemate Publishers and major booksellers.

- By Patrick Naughton Jr.

- Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 272 pages | ISBN 9781636245140E-Book | ISBN 9781636245157

- Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lieutenant Colonel Patrick W. Naughton Jr . is a U.S. Army officer, military historian, and instructor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College . Over his 28-year career, he has served in key strategic roles and received the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award . His work has appeared in top military journals. He lives in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas , with his wife and son.

