Ambassador Of Belarus S.Terentyev Meets With The First Deputy Minister Of Investment And Foreign Trade Of Egypt
On June 12, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentyev, met with the First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt – Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, Abdelaziz Al-Sherif.
The sides discussed the preparation of the 8th meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Trade Commission in Minsk, and the Roadmap for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Arab Republic of Egypt.
A special attention was paid to the issues of industrial cooperation in accordance with the agreements reached by the Heads of Governments of Belarus and Egypt in April 2024, including the resumption of work on assembly plants for Belarusian agricultural machinery in Egypt.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.
