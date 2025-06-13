Groundbreaking Economic Study And Bipartisan Advocacy Unite Stakeholders In Support Of America's Everglades

On June 10, The Everglades Foundation hosted the America's Everglades Summit at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. The event brought together more than 300 attendees, including Members of Congress, Trump Administration officials, scientists, Tribal leaders, nonprofit partners, and business executives to reaffirm bipartisan support for Everglades restoration. The summit also commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) and celebrated the momentum behind decades of restoration progress.

The Summit kicked off with remarks from Foundation Co-Founder Paul Tudor Jones on the economic importance of the Everglades to the Florida economy. The event also included a keynote speech from U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, as well as remarks from U.S. Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) .

Other notable voices included Simon Perkins, President of The Orvis Company, Downey Magallanes, Vice President of Federal Affairs at Enterprise Mobility, and Mike Sole , Vice President of Environmental Services at NextEra Energy, who discussed the economic return on investment in restoration. Federal leaders such as MG Jason Kelly of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lee Forsgren , Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), joined U.S. Representatives Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) in outlining future priorities.

Reflections on the 25-year legacy of restoration included insights from Chairman Talbert Cypress of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, Shannon Estenoz , Former U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, Porter Goss , Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Former U.S. Representative and Ryan Seiger, Staff Director and Senior Counsel at U.S. House of Representatives, Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, with closing remarks delivered by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) .

Hill Day: Collective Advocacy on Capitol Hill

On June 11, The Everglades Foundation convened over 150 stakeholders for Everglades Hill Day. These partners for Everglades restoration proceeded to engage with lawmakers to advocate for full congressional support of President Trump's record-breaking $446 million FY26 budget recommendation for America's Everglades. This marks the largest presidential request in the restoration program's history.

Participating stakeholder organizations included: Audubon, Captains for Clean Water, National Parks Conservation Association, National Wildlife Federation, TRCP, Florida International University, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, Everglades Law Center, Florida Oceanographic Society, Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, Audubon Florida, Tropical Audubon, The Orvis Company, Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, Greater Naples Chamber, South Florida Hispanic Chamber, and many others - representing a diverse coalition of clean water advocates, local chambers, and Florida's real estate and outdoor recreation sectors.

Economic Study: The Everglades Is a $1 Trillion Asset

A central focus of the week was the unveiling of a groundbreaking economic study conducted by The Everglades Foundation in partnership with Earth Economics . The report, titled "Thriving Everglades, Thriving Economy: Nature's Value in the Everglades," is the first comprehensive economic valuation of the ecosystem and conservatively estimates that the Greater Everglades delivers: $1 trillion in ecosystem service value over 50 years. With $31.5 billion annually across key benefits, including real estate, tourism, outdoor recreation, drinking water supply, and extreme weather protection.

A Path Forward

With restoration entering a critical decade of project completions and progress, The Everglades Foundation and its partners continue building momentum to ensure America's Everglades remains a bipartisan national priority .

"This week, we saw the full force of the Everglades restoration movement - from business leaders and scientists to Tribal representatives, environmental advocates, and bipartisan lawmakers - all united by one clear message: restoring America's Everglades is not only possible, it's essential," said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. The breadth of voices and the momentum we've built in our nation's capital reflect the growing recognition that Everglades restoration is delivering results and deserves continued investment."

For more information, please contact Begoñe Cazalis, Director of Communications at The Everglades Foundation, at 305-202-1672 or [email protected] .

ABOUT THE EVERGLADES FOUNDATION

The Everglades Foundation is committed to the restoration and protection of America's Everglades through science, advocacy, and education. Founded in 1993 by two outdoor enthusiasts-Paul Tudor Jones II and the late George Barley-the Foundation works to bring people together and provide a powerful bipartisan voice for Everglades restoration. Its team includes renowned scientists, experienced educators, policy experts, and communications professionals. By coupling this expertise with a passion for restoration, The Everglades Foundation leads the effort to restore and protect the flow of clean freshwater to the Everglades through the world's largest ecosystem restoration project. Learn more at EvergladesFoundation.

SOURCE The Everglades Foundation