Digiarty Launches Global Campaign To Digitize And Upscale Dvds With Free Access To Flagship Tools

Digitize DVD and upscale to 1080p

Digiarty launches global campaign offering WinX DVD Ripper & Winxvideo AI free - digitize and upscale DVDs to HD for long-term backup and quality playback.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software, a global leader in multimedia solutions, today announced its first major campaign of the year, titled "Backup, Digitize, and Upscale Your DVDs to Full HD." This worldwide initiative gives users free access to Digiarty's two flagships - WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and the newly upgraded Winxvideo AI - making it easier than ever to preserve, convert, and upgrade treasured DVD contents for the modern digital era.

This campaign follows a major update to Winxvideo AI V4, when the introduction of new AI models boosted processing speeds by up to 80% and drastically improved its upscaling and restoring capabilities. Combined with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, these tools provide a complete solution for digitizing DVDs and enhancing legacy content for modern viewing standards. For more information and to participate in the promotion, please visit .

“Many households still own extensive DVD collections that are at a risk of becoming obsolete or degraded- especially since DVD lifespans rarely exceed 20 years,” said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software.“Our campaign makes it easy to bring those discs into the digital age, and with our AI enhancements, even old or scratched footage can be upgraded to HD or 4K quality - quickly and with minimal effort.”

Campaign Highlights and Details

The campaign offers flexible participation options, allowing users to obtain either short-term or lifetime licenses of both tools.

For short-term access, users can receive 6-month licenses of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Winxvideo AI by sharing the official campaign page on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit. For extended access, spending at least 15 seconds browsing the resource articles on the campaign page will earn users 1-year licenses of both tools. It should be noted that these free license options do not include free updates.

Another deal is the“Buy 2, Get 3 Free”lifetime offer. For a limited time, users can purchase WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Winxvideo AI for $69.95, up to 50% off discount. This exclusive offer includes three additional software titles-WinX Mediatrans, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and Aiarty Image Matting-absolutely free. Purchasers of this bundle will also receive lifetime free updates for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Winxvideo AI.

Product Overview

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and Winxvideo AI are a dynamic duo when it comes to turning physical DVD collections into a modern, digital format.

Truested by over 80 million users worldwide, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum enables to back up and convert DVDs to MP4 , MOV, AVI, WMV, HEVC, H.264,MP3, and other digital formats. For robust preservation, it also supports 1:1 cloning to ISO, folder, or MPEG2, ensuring reliable long-term storage on hard drives, NAS devices, or USBs. The tool is equipped to handle virtually any disc type, including old, scratched, 99-title, region-coded, and newly released titles.

Complementing this, Winxvideo AI takes care of the visual quality. It intelligently upscales standard 480p DVD to 1080p or even 4K, while simultaneously reducing noise, correcting blur, and improving visual smoothness. In April 2025, the software introduced the new AI Video Model V3, resulting in up to 80% faster processing speeds for AI-powered video enhancement. This upgrade enables practical 4K/HD upscaling of legacy DVD content - a process that traditional tools struggled with due to their limited ability to handle high computational workloads.

Together, the two products offer a complete solution for preserving and modernizing physical DVD libraries. The promotion is available globally for a limited time. Full participation details can be found on the official WinX Giveaway Page . Mac users looking to back up and upscale their DVD movies can visit: .

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: .



