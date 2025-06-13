Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot-At-Sight' Orders In Dhubri, Claims 'Active Group Intends To Damage Temples'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday issued shoot-at-sight orders in the state's Dhubri district after a“group became active with the intention of damaging our temples.”

In a message posted on X, the CM said,“A particular group has become active in Dhubri with the intention of damaging our temples. We have issued shoot-at-sight orders.”

In another post on X, he said that he visited Dhubri on Friday to assess the situation in the district and if needed, will visit again.“The Assam government is with you,” he told the residents of Dhubri, while assuring them safety.“I assured the people of Dhubri that no one needs to live in fear,” he wrote in his post.

The CM was visiting Dhubri after communal violence took place following the incident where cow meat was thrown at Hanuman Mandir on the festival of Eid.

'Zero tolerance against...'

During his visit, Sarma asked law enforcement officers to follow "zero tolerance" against elements who desecrated temples, Naamghars and sacred places.

He further stated that those involved would not be spared.

"I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED," Sarma wrote in a post on X.

In a later post on X, the CM stated that he would guard the Hanuman Baba temple all night long if it was needed.

"This time on Eid, some anti-social elements committed a disgusting and condemnable crime by throwing cow meat in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri! If required on the coming Eid , I myself will guard Hanuman Baba's temple all night long," the post read.

Prohibitory orders lifted from Dhubri

With no new untoward incident reported following communal tension, the Dhubri district administration on Tuesday withdrew the prohibitory orders from the headquarters town and allowed all shops to open, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

The law and order situation in Dhubri town deteriorated following protests after pieces of meat were found near a temple in Dhubri town on Sunday. Tear gas shells were lobbed to disperse the agitators on Monday and restrictions on public movement were imposed.

Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath told PTI that the situation in Dhubri town is under control at present.

"We have revoked yesterday's (Monday) order. Shops and markets have opened now," he added.

Nath also said that several peace committees have been formed in various sensitive localities of the town, comprising members from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

On Monday, miscreants reportedly attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers near Dhubri Magistrate Colony and New Market. Police rushed to the scene and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and regain control of the situation, the PTI report said.

To prevent further flare-ups of "communal tension, riot risk or violent protests", the administration immediately clamped restrictions under section 163 of BNSS and ordered all shops and market establishments in the town to remain closed.

It also prohibited the assembly of five or more people in any public places, intending for demonstration or meeting or procession.