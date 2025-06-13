Soybean Derivatives Market Report Forecast 2025-2034 Market Value To Surpass $575 Billion - Biotechnology Advances Enhance Soy Derivatives For Diverse Consumer Needs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$262.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$576 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Bunge Ltd Archer Daniels Midland and Company Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. Cargill Incorporated Wilmar International Limited Noble Group Ltd. AG Processing Inc. Cenex Harvest States Inc. DuPont Nutrition and Health Ruchi Soya Industries Limited Gavyadhar Organic Private Limited Terra Firma Organic Private Limited Ingredion Incorporated Calbee Inc. Solbar Industries Ltd. SunOpta Inc. Scoular Company Ceres Global Ag Corp American Natural Processors Inc. Iowa Soybean Processors (ISP) The Scoular Company Batory Foods Fuerst Day Lawson Holdings Limited Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Sojaprotein Arizona Grain Inc. Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co. Ltd. Cosucra Vippy Industries Ltd.
