Award-Winning Toronto Real Estate Law Firm De Krupe Law Warns Of Accelerating Market Slowdown

With over 3,000 transactions completed, De Krupe Law highlights the urgent need for expert legal strategies in Ontario's cooling market.

De Krupe Law, a seven-time award-winning real estate law firm in Toronto , is sounding the alarm on Ontario's rapidly decelerating real estate market, citing a sharp decline in transactions across the Greater Toronto Area. Founder and lead expert Stanislav Aranush de Krupe, recognized consecutively as one of the "Top 3 Real Estate Lawyers in Newmarket," points to rising tariffs, financing instability, and tightening buyer confidence as key drivers of the slowdown.

"We keep a transparent track of deal volumes, and the numbers are clear: transactions are declining annually, with the drop accelerating sharply in 2025," said de Krupe. "This isn't just a seasonal dip, it's more of a market shift. Buyers and sellers need experienced legal guidance now more than ever to navigate financing hurdles, contract renegotiations, and risk mitigation."

Market Context

Toronto's real estate market is facing a perfect storm in 2025. According to the latest Toronto Regional Real Estate Board report, GTA home sales plummeted 21% year-over-year in April while active listings surged to a 29-year high of 27,386 properties: a 51% annual increase that has firmly established a buyer's market. The average home price fell 4.2%, with condos (-6.9%) and detached homes (-5.6%) seeing the steepest declines.

The economic backdrop exacerbates these challenges. CIBC Economics reports that U.S. tariffs on Canadian construction materials have expanded construction costs, forcing developers to delay projects. Meanwhile, despite seven Bank of Canada rate cuts since 2024, mortgage rates remain volatile: WOWA data shows the benchmark 5-year fixed rate still hovering at 5.19%, pricing out many first-time buyers.

Why Experience Matters Now

With 9 years of experience and a proven track record of 3,000+ successful transactions, De Krupe Law is helping clients adapt through:



Advanced contract structuring to account for tariff-related cost escalations and deal cancellations;

Accelerated closing strategies, including faster document processing and e-signatures, to secure transactions in a competitive and fast-changing climate; Refinancing and title resolution expertise, critical as lenders tighten requirements and construction liens increase.



About De Krupe Law

De Krupe Law is a Toronto-based real estate legal practice specializing in residential and commercial transactions across Ontario. For seven consecutive years, the firm has been ranked among the "Top 3 Real Estate Lawyers in Newmarket" by Three Best Rated, serving clients in Toronto, Vaughan, and Newmarket.