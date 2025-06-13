Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RJ Suspends Flights Temporarily Following Civil Aviation Directive


2025-06-13 07:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced the temporary suspension of all air traffic operations on Thursday, in accordance with a directive issued by the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.
In a statement, the airline confirmed that inbound flights to Jordan have either been rerouted to alternative destinations or temporarily suspended. The measure is intended to safeguard flight operations and ensure the orderly management of air traffic amid evolving circumstances.
Royal Jordanian advised passengers to check the status of their flights and stay informed through the airline's website and mobile app.
The company thanked its passengers for their understanding and cooperation, reaffirming its top priority remains the safety of travelers and the continued delivery of reliable service, even during operational disruptions.

