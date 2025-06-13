Public Urged To Stay Indoors During Sirens, Follow Official Guidance

Amman, June 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate on Friday stressed the importance of following all instructions issued by the relevant authorities.The directorate urged citizens to remain in their current locations and avoid open outdoor areas during periods when warning sirens are sounded, until an official all-clear is announced.

