Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video- No Justification For Israel's Attack On Iran: Omar Abdullah

Video- No Justification For Israel's Attack On Iran: Omar Abdullah


2025-06-13 07:03:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) “As far as I know, Iran did not give Israel any reason for this strike. Israel waged war on a country under the pretext of a preemptive attack. Israel has done the same thing that Russia did in Ukraine,” said J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, commenting on the Israeli strikes across Iran.

MENAFN13062025000215011059ID1109670202

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search