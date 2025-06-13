Criteo And Dentsu Announce Global Commerce Media Partnership

Dentsu will harness the Criteo Commerce Media Platform stack to connect with consumers wherever shoppable moments happen

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO ), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced plans for an expanded global partnership with dentsu, a leading global marketing and advertising agency network, that will create more effective commerce and performance media campaigns for dentsu's clients. The partnership marks the first time that Criteo's complete Commerce Media Platform stack will be harnessed by a top holding company.

By partnering with Criteo, dentsu's portfolio of brands and retailers will be armed with the necessary AI-enhanced audiences, buying tools, consultancy services and measurement capabilities to drive superior commerce outcomes. Criteo's retailer and publisher partners will also gain access to additional spending from brands that want to reach consumers on their owned and operated properties.

"We want our clients to grow in the Algorithmic Era, and the integration of Criteo's commerce SKU signals and product intelligence will help power our range of Next Gen media solutions," said Clive Record, President Partnerships and Solutions of dentsu. "This is a transformational partnership which will provide new levels of intelligence and allow us to design for differentiation. We're excited to harness Criteo's advanced commerce solutions, audiences, AI and expertise."

Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Retail Media at Criteo added: "We're thrilled to partner with dentsu and provide a holistic set of solutions that will propel commerce media momentum for its clients. An industry leading toolset, coupled with a comprehensive strategy, are crucial to maximize success in today's environment, and our partnership with dentsu is a testament to the value that holistic commerce-driven technology platforms provide."

To reach consumers across their shopping journey, this partnership will include both dentsu and Criteo's audience capabilities. The companies are combining dentsu, dentsu's global data and identity solution, with Criteo's Commerce Audiences, which are built from the world's largest open commerce dataset, to create a unique and powerful offering that can be activated across Criteo's demand platforms. More specifically, dentsu will leverage Criteo's Commerce Media Platform in the following ways:



Commerce Max Retail Media Demand-Side Platform: Brands and agencies continuously innovate to reduce fragmentation and enhance media optimization. To support this effort, dentsu will utilize Criteo's SKU-Based Planning Tool, which allows brands to promote their products across over 200 global retailers in one streamlined campaign activation, management and optimization workflow, with closed-loop measurement.

Commerce Growth Performance Buying Platform: With the consumer journey continuing to evolve, performance marketers are looking for new ways to attract and retain customers. Across video and display ad formats, dentsu will utilize Commerce Growth to execute performance deals that drive enhanced outcomes across the entire shopping journey.

Commerce Grid Supply-Side Platform: Dentsu will have access to custom supply packages of premium publishers' inventory packaged with Criteo's Commerce Audiences. This unique access will unlock better targeting and performance across campaigns that are run on third-party demand-side platforms. Commerce Yield Retailer Monetization Platform: As a complement to dentsu's dedicated retail media practice, New Stream Media , which helps brands and retailers evolve their retail media offerings, dentsu clients will gain access to Criteo's consultancy services. Criteo will lean on its expertise in retail media to help retailers better capitalize on the opportunity by sharing the necessary insights to effectively build, support, and scale their own media networks.

For more information on Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, click here .

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales-powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more:





Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo

