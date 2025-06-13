Bybit Pay Bridges Web3 And Retail Payment In Southeast Asia

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce another advancement in the Web3-powered payment race with the introduction of Bybit Pay in Vietnam and the Philippines. Starting this June, local users and global Bybit Pay users visiting the popular Southeast Asian destinations can pay, send, and receive with 16 major cryptocurrencies across retail endpoints and between users.

Localizing Web3 Payment: Scan to Pay

Integrating AEON , Bybit Pay enables QR code payments through official channels in Vietnam and the Philippines, where AEON Pay is accepted by over 90% of local merchants in urban areas. In the Philippines, Bybit Pay supports the QR Ph national standard and the official framework, VietQR in Vietnam, both state-approved and compliant with industry safety standards.

The latest addition marks the beginning of Bybit Pay's foray into Asia on the back of Bybit's powerful infrastructure and partnership networks. Streamlining digital payments across currency types, Bybit Pay processes instant payments and settlements through multiple channels, offering users a seamless front-end experience.

How it Works

Users scan merchant QR codes with the Bybit Pay appBybit Pay generates a unique payment QR code for user approvalMerchant to scan the approved payment code-transaction completed

Southeast Asia is home to over 600 million people-a quarter of whom are tech-savvy Gen Z, with thriving digital payments markets. In 2024, 40% of merchants in the Philippines saw contactless payments as a preferred method, while 36% of merchants in Vietnam noted growing adoption of mobile wallets among customers.

To celebrate the launch, from now until June 30, 2025, eligible users who spend 5 USD with Bybit Pay with VietQR and QR PH will enjoy cashback in BTC airdrop. Restrictions apply:

Bybit Pay currently serves global users who have successfully completed Identity Verification on Bybit. Users from Service Restricted Countries or local Bybit entities are not currently supported. For the latest updates and detailed terms and conditions, users may visit the Bybit Pay official page .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

