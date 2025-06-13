PSP Investments Continues Track Record Of Strong Returns And Portfolio Resilience With A 12.6% Return In Fiscal 2025, Net Assets Approach $300 Billion
ASSET CLASS
NET ASSETS UNDER
ONE-YEAR
FIVE-YEAR
TEN-YEAR
Public Market Equities
$79.7B
15.1 %
16.1 %
9.6 %
Fixed Income
$66.1B
10.5 %
2.1 %
3.3 %
Private Equity
$40.7B
16.6 %
17.2 %
11.7 %
Credit Investments
$30.3B
15.4 %
12.1 %
12.0%2
Real Estate
$26.6B
0.0 %
1.8 %
4.9 %
Infrastructure
$32.0B
17.8 %
13.8 %
13.0 %
Natural Resources
$17.9B
8.6 %
10.0 %
9.1 %
Complementary Portfolio
$1.5B
33.1 %
13.4 %
14%3
1 This table excludes Cash and Cash Equivalents. All amounts in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.
2 Actualized return since inception (9.3 years).
3 Actualized return since inception (8.2 years).
Costs
As a long-term investor, we assess our costs in the context of the excess return, net of all costs, achieved over the Reference Portfolio. To this end, PSP Investments generated cumulative net investment gains, net of all costs, of $3.9 billion and $31.9 billion in excess of the Reference Portfolio over the one-year and 10-year period, respectively. To deliver this excess return, PSP Investments incurred operational costs of $790 million, investment costs of $1,609 million and financing costs of $1,465 million during the fiscal year 2025. These are in line with the costs incurred during the previous fiscal year despite a higher AUM and reflect our disciplined approach to cost management.
About PSP Investments
The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $299.7 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2025. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp or follow us on LinkedIn .
