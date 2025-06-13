403
Brazil's Leadership In Crisis: Inflation, Corruption, And Budget Limits Challenge Lula
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now faces a stark test of leadership as his administration struggles with falling popularity, a major scandal, and tight fiscal constraints.
According to Datafolha's June 2025 poll, Lula's approval rating has slipped to 28%, while disapproval has climbed to 40%. These figures mark one of the lowest points in his three terms and reflect growing public frustration with his government's direction.
Despite a 3.5% GDP growth rate in 2024 and unemployment at its lowest since 2012, Brazilians feel the pinch of inflation and rising living costs. Official data show inflation reached 4.83% in 2024, well above the government's 3% target.
Everyday essentials-coffee, oranges, and soybean oil-saw price jumps of 50%, 59%, and 24%, respectively. These increases have eroded purchasing power, especially for low-income families, and fueled discontent in Lula's traditional support base.
The administration's troubles deepened with a corruption scandal at the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). Authorities allege that between 2019 and 2024, officials and outside groups siphoned off about 6.3 billion reais from pensioners through unauthorized deductions.
Police have seized assets worth over 1 billion reais and removed several INSS leaders, including its president. The government faces a costly and complex process to reimburse millions of affected retirees, most of whom live on minimum-wage pensions.
Lula's Fiscal Tightrope
Lula's response to economic pressures has focused on tax and spending adjustments. In May, the government doubled the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) on corporate credit and increased levies on foreign exchange and insurance.
Officials estimate these changes will generate 19.5 billion reais in 2025. However, business leaders warn that higher borrowing costs could stifle growth and push small firms-who employ over half the workforce-toward bankruptcy.
Brazil's benchmark interest rate stands at 14.75%, the highest since 2006, making credit more expensive. Congress has pushed back, filing 22 bills to block the tax hikes and demanding structural reforms, including a review of 160 billion reais in annual tax exemptions.
The standoff has forced Lula's team to freeze 6.2 billion reais in spending to meet fiscal targets, signaling tighter austerity ahead. The government's overall budget deficit has ballooned to 9.5% of GDP, nearly double the level at the start of Lula's current term.
Lula's economic team faces skepticism from investors and lawmakers alike. Recent attempts to soften fiscal austerity with tax relief for the poor triggered a market selloff, sending the stock market down 2.4% and the currency to record lows.
As the administration's credibility comes under scrutiny, the risk of further instability grows. Lula's government must now balance the urgent need for social support with the reality of fiscal limits and political resistance.
The outcome will shape Brazil's economic future and determine whether the president can restore trust and stability in a climate of rising uncertainty.
