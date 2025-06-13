Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israeli Strikes On Nuclear Sites

2025-06-13 06:10:34
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Hours after Israel launched a full-scale assault on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, Tehran has responded by deploying over 100 drones toward Israeli territory, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli military confirmed that its air defense forces were actively intercepting Iranian drones over Syrian airspace, with an army spokesperson warning that“the coming hours will be difficult.”

In response to the escalating conflict, Israeli airlines have moved all aircraft away from Ben Gurion Airport, which is now reportedly nearly empty.

Also Read: Israel Launches Full-Scale Airstrikes on Iran, Top IRGC Commander and Nuclear Scientists Reportedly Killed

Fearing incoming missile or drone strikes, Jordan has closed its airspace to all flights, while Iran and Iraq had already suspended theirs earlier in the day.

The latest developments follow Israel's unprecedented strikes on Iranian soil earlier Friday, marking the formal onset of hostilities between the two archrivals. The Israeli bombardment targeted high-profile nuclear and military sites, resulting in the reported deaths of IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, Chief of General Staff General Mohammad Bagheri, and six senior nuclear scientists.

With regional airspace shutting down and both sides on high alert, fears of a broader Middle East war continue to mount.

