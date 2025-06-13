Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump Affirms Taking No Part In Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran

2025-06-13 05:14:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 13 (KUNA) -- United States President Donald Trump affirmed Friday that the US army took no part in the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.
Trump told Fox News, his first reaction since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's military operation on Iran, that the US army played no part in this and will remain so.
The US President asserted that Iran cannot be in possession of a nuclear bombs, urging Tehran to return to the negotiations table.
American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had stated earlier today that his country had took no part in the attack affirming that their loyalties lie in protecting American forces in the region. (end)
