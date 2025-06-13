403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Trump Affirms Taking No Part In Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 13 (KUNA) -- United States President Donald Trump affirmed Friday that the US army took no part in the Israeli occupation attack on Iran.
Trump told Fox News, his first reaction since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's military operation on Iran, that the US army played no part in this and will remain so.
The US President asserted that Iran cannot be in possession of a nuclear bombs, urging Tehran to return to the negotiations table.
American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had stated earlier today that his country had took no part in the attack affirming that their loyalties lie in protecting American forces in the region. (end)
hss
Trump told Fox News, his first reaction since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's military operation on Iran, that the US army played no part in this and will remain so.
The US President asserted that Iran cannot be in possession of a nuclear bombs, urging Tehran to return to the negotiations table.
American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had stated earlier today that his country had took no part in the attack affirming that their loyalties lie in protecting American forces in the region. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment