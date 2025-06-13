Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attack On Iran

Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attack On Iran


2025-06-13 05:14:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday, describing it as a blatant breach of all international laws, a violation of Iranian sovereignty, and a threat to regional security.
Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement reiterating Kuwait's call on the international community and the United Nation's Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in putting an end to such violations, to protect the safety and stability of the region. (end)
nof


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109669790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search