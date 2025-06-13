Heydar Aliyev's First Term Proved Key To Azerbaijan's Oncological Care Development - Minister
According to him, one of the key impulses for the development of the oncology service in those years was thanks to the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev-on his personal instructions, Azerbaijani specialists were trained in the leading oncology centers of the USSR.
"These specialists subsequently played a significant role in the establishment of the health care system and medical science in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of oncology," the minister noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment