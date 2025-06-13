Heydar Aliyev's First Term Proved Key To Azerbaijan's Oncological Care Development - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The period of the first leadership of Heydar Aliyev was an important stage in the development of the oncological service of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said at the First Congress of Oncologists of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the key impulses for the development of the oncology service in those years was thanks to the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev-on his personal instructions, Azerbaijani specialists were trained in the leading oncology centers of the USSR.

"These specialists subsequently played a significant role in the establishment of the health care system and medical science in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of oncology," the minister noted.