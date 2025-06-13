Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heydar Aliyev's First Term Proved Key To Azerbaijan's Oncological Care Development - Minister

Heydar Aliyev's First Term Proved Key To Azerbaijan's Oncological Care Development - Minister


2025-06-13 05:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The period of the first leadership of Heydar Aliyev was an important stage in the development of the oncological service of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said at the First Congress of Oncologists of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the key impulses for the development of the oncology service in those years was thanks to the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev-on his personal instructions, Azerbaijani specialists were trained in the leading oncology centers of the USSR.

"These specialists subsequently played a significant role in the establishment of the health care system and medical science in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of oncology," the minister noted.

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109669775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search