Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Calls On Its Citizens To Refrain From Visits To Iran

2025-06-13 05:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has called on its citizens to refrain from visits to Iran, the ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

"Due to the current tense security situation between Israel and Iran, citizens of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from visits to Iran unless absolutely necessary, and those who do visit are advised to exercise high caution.

Citizens of Azerbaijan currently in Iran are requested to observe security and safety regulations, not to go to areas near military and nuclear facilities, and to act in accordance with the security instructions issued by local authorities.

In the event of any emergency, our citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz via the following means:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

[email protected]

+98 905 523 01 07

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

[email protected]

+98 901 414 31 57," the statement emphasized.

