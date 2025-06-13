Ipoteka Bank OTP Group Finances Major Wind Energy Projects In Uzbekistan
The bank is allocating $20 million in capital infusion per
initiative, underscoring its dedication to ecological
sustainability and the nation's economic revitalization.
The Bash Wind and Dzhankeldy Wind projects, boasting a cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW, stand as preeminent ventures in the wind energy sector within Central Asia. The cutting-edge infrastructure is projected to yield an impressive 3.3 TWh of sustainable energy each year, significantly advancing Uzbekistan's objective of achieving a 25% integration of renewable sources within its energy portfolio by the year 2030.“Ipoteka Bank OTP Group is proud to contribute to the development of renewable energy in Uzbekistan by supporting innovative projects that not only drive economic growth but also build a sustainable future for our country,” said Sandro Rtveladze, CEO of Ipoteka Bank OTP Group.
The wind farms will utilize advanced Envision wind turbines and benefit from comprehensive operations and maintenance services provided by NOMAC, ensuring efficiency and reliability throughout the project lifecycle.
Beyond their environmental benefits, the projects are expected to create new jobs, support local infrastructure development, and attract international investment-helping to position Uzbekistan as a regional leader in clean energy and innovation. Classified as green projects under ESG criteria, they will also play a role in reducing the country's carbon footprint and strengthening its global sustainability credentials.
These developments underscore the importance of strategic collaboration between financial institutions, international energy leaders, and the government in driving forward the green transition. Ipoteka Bank OTP Group has positioned itself as a key enabler of Uzbekistan's renewable energy ambitions and will continue to support initiatives that align with the nation's environmental and economic priorities.
