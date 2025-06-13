PDMA Issues Weather Alert As Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In anticipation of the weather changes, PDMA has issued alerts to all district administrations to remain vigilant. The affected areas are likely to include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.
The PDMA has warned the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings, and unsecured signboards or billboards during rainfall. Farmers have been advised to plan their agricultural activities in line with the changing weather conditions.
Also Read: Militant Attack on Security Post in Upper Kurram Leaves One Martyred, Seven Injured
Residents and tourists in upper and sensitive areas have been urged to stay alert and monitor weather updates closely. District administrations have been instructed to deliver precautionary advisories to local communities in their native languages.
Additionally, tourists are advised to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions by contacting the PDMA helpline before travelling, in order to avoid any inconvenience.
