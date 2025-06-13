Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Family Members Gunned Down In Karak Over Alleged Old Feud

2025-06-13 05:06:59
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Three members of the same family were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Tor Dhand area near Karak in what police suspect to be a case of longstanding enmity.

According to details, the deceased, Ahmad Zada, had travelled from Karachi to his native village along with his wife and son to attend his father's funeral. The family came under attack when they reached the Tor Dhand locality.

Rescue officials confirmed that the victims were identified as Ahmad Zada, his wife, and their son Muhammad. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.

Police said the incident appears to be linked to an old family feud and that investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

