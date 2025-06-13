Three Family Members Gunned Down In Karak Over Alleged Old Feud
According to details, the deceased, Ahmad Zada, had travelled from Karachi to his native village along with his wife and son to attend his father's funeral. The family came under attack when they reached the Tor Dhand locality.
Also Read: PDMA Issues Weather Alert as Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Rescue officials confirmed that the victims were identified as Ahmad Zada, his wife, and their son Muhammad. Their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.
Police said the incident appears to be linked to an old family feud and that investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment