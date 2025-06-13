The Chef Tours Redefines Food Tourism Now In Istanbul

Chef Karl Wilder and Milou

- Karl WilderPARIS, FRANCE, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chef Tours Unveils Culinary Adventures in Paris , Berlin , Istanbul , and Seville, Led by Chefs Karl Wilder and PJ HayesThe Chef Tours ( ) ( ), a premier culinary travel company, proudly announces its chef-led food tours in four iconic cities: Paris, France; Berlin, Germany; Istanbul, Turkey; and Seville, Spain. Founded by culinary experts and storytellers Chef Karl Wilder and Chef PJ Hayes (Both are Veterans of the world's largest food tour companies), The Chef Tours has reinvented food tours to offer immersive experiences that blend authentic cuisine, cultural exploration, and sustainable practices for food lovers and travellers worldwide.Chef Karl Wilder, author of the acclaimed detective fiction novel It's Not Always Murder (published summer 2024) and You Can Get A Man With A Gun (published fall 2024), brings his passion for storytelling and cuisine to The Chef Tours. A professional expat with experience in Italy, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, and Spain, Wilder's culinary career includes roles as Executive Chef at The Country Club in New Orleans and consulting for restaurants worldwide. His novels, set in New Orleans and Paris, weave themes of identity and reinvention, earning praise for their vivid depiction of culinary and cultural landscapes. Chef PJ Hayes, a culinary innovator with a flair for uncovering local flavours, complements Wilder's vision with his expertise in crafting bespoke dining experiences that highlight each city's unique food culture.The Chef Tours invites travellers to explore:Paris: Discover iconic markets, artisanal boulangeries, and intimate bistros.Berlin: Dive into the city's eclectic food scene, with a 4-6 course meal prepared by Chef Wilder.Istanbul: Savour vibrant flavours at spice bazaars and traditional eateries with Chef Basak.Seville: Experience Neuvo Andalusian tapas and the wines of the region.“Our tours are about more than food-they're about the stories and the history behind each dish,” said Chef Karl Wilder.“From Istanbul's innovative kitchens to Seville's historic taverns, we bring travellers into the heart of each city.”“We're here to uncover the hidden gems and share the joy of authentic cuisine,” added Chef PJ Hayes.“Every tour is a chance to connect with artisans.”The tours feature a blend of exclusive chef's table dinners, market visits, and sustainable practices that support local communities. The Chef Tours is now accepting bookings for 2025, available at .For media inquiries, contact:Karl WilderThe Chef ToursEmail: ...Phone: +33 753 865 295Website:Follow The Chef Tours on social media:About The Chef ToursFounded by Chefs Karl Wilder and PJ Hayes, The Chef Tours delivers unforgettable culinary journeys in Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, and Seville. Combining gastronomy, culture, and sustainability, the company invites travellers to taste the world through the eyes of seasoned chefs.

