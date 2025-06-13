Qatar Prints Landmark 3D‐Built Schools At Scale

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar has embarked on the printing stage of an ambitious architectural endeavour, deploying what are now the world's largest 3D construction printers to build two public schools. Spearheaded by UCC Holding alongside the Public Works Authority, Ashghal, the project forms part of a broader plan to erect 14 new educational facilities under a public–private partnership, but these two structures alone span 40,000 m2-roughly 40 times larger than any previous 3D‐printed building worldwide.

Two custom-built BODXL printers supplied by Denmark's COBOD each measure 50 m in length, 30 m in width and 15 m in height-dimensions comparable to a Boeing 737 hangar-making them the largest construction printers ever deployed. The twin schools, each covering 20,000 m2 on 100 × 100 m plots, are two-storey edifices designed to showcase scalable, next-gen educational infrastructure.

Extensive preparatory work preceded the launch, including site development, printer assembly and more than 100 full‐scale test prints at a Doha-based trial site using a BOD2 printer. These trials refined concrete mix formulations suited to Qatar's hot climate and developed bespoke nozzles to enhance precision. In May 2025, UCC engineers trained with COBOD specialists in print sequencing, structural layering and on‐site quality management, cementing Qatar's local expertise in advanced construction technology.

The project offers clear environmental and operational benefits over conventional construction. By reducing raw material waste, lowering concrete consumption and cutting carbon emissions, 3D printing aligns with sustainable development goals. On‐site production cuts transport requirements and supply chain risk, while round‐the‐clock printing-including overnight operations-helps avoid thermal stress, minimises dust and noise and accelerates timelines.

Architectural design draws inspiration from Qatar's landscape: sweeping, dune‐inspired curves are possible only through 3D printing's geometric flexibility-a feat difficult and costly via traditional means. Scheduled to be completed by December 2025, the initiative is expected to redefine sustainable infrastructure while fortifying Qatar's position as a global innovation hub.

Co‐founder of COBOD, Henrik Lund‐Nielsen, remarked that this marks both a technological milestone and an environmental turning point in building methodology. A spokesperson at UCC Holding said the venture“sets a global benchmark” in construction, as Qatar continues to drive pioneering engineering projects across the Gulf.

