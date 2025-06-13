Premier Automation Opens Innovation Hub To Drive Industrial Automation And Job Growth In Pennsylvania

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Premier Automation launches innovation hub with support from Pennsylvania

June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis

Premier Automation has launched its Premier Innovation Hub, a new facility in Westmoreland County that will serve as a national model for industrial automation, workforce development, and technology commercialization.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has committed more than $3 million in support through a combination of grants, loans, and training funds.

Strategically located in Westmoreland County, the Hub draws from a region long known for its strength in mining, steel, and glass production.

Today, the county is home to a workforce of nearly 200,000 people with deep skills across metals, plastics, glass, textiles, printing, medical technology, paper, and logistics.

The site also benefits from being just outside Pittsburgh, a nationally recognized center of innovation in AI, robotics, and advanced engineering – making it ideally positioned to connect traditional industry with modern technology.

The Premier Innovation Hub is designed to close the gap between cutting-edge automation technologies, including robotics and AI innovation, and the practical needs of traditional manufacturing industries.

The facility will support three key initiatives: expanded Premier Automation manufacturing operations; Premier Labs and the ventures it launches; and commercial lease space for companies focused on industrial innovation.

Premier Automation is a nationally recognized provider of industrial control systems, industrial drives, and robotics integration. Premier Labs is a new venture studio focused on launching purpose-built companies in manufacturing automation and AI.

Companies launched by Labs will incubate at the Premier Innovation Hub, working closely with customers and partners to solve real-world industrial challenges.

Michael Gunniers, president of Premier Automation, says:“We're building a place where manufacturers, engineers, and innovators can come together to accelerate automation and industrial advancement.

“This is more than a facility – it's a platform for growing new ideas, training the next generation, and strengthening America's manufacturing future.”

Rick Siger, Department of Community and Economic Development's (DCED) Secretary, says:“Manufacturing, robotics, and technology are some of the key industries identified in Pennsylvania's 10-year economic development strategy, and we couldn't be prouder to support an innovative company like Premier.

“We're making bold, strategic investments in projects like this one – which is injecting millions into the local economy and creating good-paying jobs in the region.”

The project is expected to create over 110 new full-time jobs and retain 130 existing positions. It will also offer shared prototyping and testing facilities, workforce training, event spaces, and collaborative resources for new ventures and established companies alike.

The funding package from the Commonwealth includes support from the Pennsylvania First Program (PFP), Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) low-interest loans, and WEDnetPA workforce training funds.

Governor Shapiro's administration, through DCED Secretary Rick Siger, has recognized the Premier Innovation Hub as a strategic investment in regional growth and national competitiveness.

The announcement was held at The Hub today with a gathering of state officials and local manufacturing and elected leaders. Stakeholders toured the site, explored key facility features, and discussed the path forward for innovation-driven manufacturing in the region.