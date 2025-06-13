Another Country Closes Airspace As Tensions Between Iran And Israel Heat Up

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another country, Jordan, has thrown up the shutters on its airspace, joining the ranks of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, the Petra agency said via Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Trend reports.

"The agency's Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto said in a statement today that the decision is in line with international standards in the field of civil aviation and obligations related to flight safety. Misto noted that this decision is part of the precautionary measures taken by the agency to ensure the safety of civil flights and passengers," the publication announced.

CARC indicated that ongoing engagement with aviation carriers persists, ensuring that pertinent data is disseminated to them in a timely manner.