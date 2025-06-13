Imagen Network (IMAGE) Ignites Global Reach With MEXC Exchange Listing

Imagen Network reshaping Web3 communities with smart, secure tools.

IMAGE Token Set to Trade June 11 With 100K USDT Airdrop+ Campaign

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagen Network is officially entering global markets with the $IMAGE token's listing on MEXC. Trading will begin on June 11, 2025, with deposits already open and airdrop campaigns underway for early participants.This launch positions Imagen to connect its AI-powered decentralized social ecosystem with one of the most liquid crypto exchanges. The $IMAGE token unlocks access to curated content layers, decentralized feed systems, and monetization incentives across the platform.To support onboarding, MEXC and Imagen are hosting a massive 100,000 USDT Airdrop+ campaign. This program is aimed at expanding awareness of the IMAGE token and rewarding early adopters for contributing to the next evolution in social networking.About Imagen NetworkImagen Network delivers a decentralized social experience optimized by AI-driven personalization. Through smart feed curation, community control layers, and multichain access, Imagen enables truly adaptive and transparent interactions.

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.