Eritrea: Tour To Developmental And Historical Sites
Diaspora nationals who came to Eritrea to participate in the 34th Independence Day anniversary have visited developmental and historical sites in the Adi-Keih sub-zone. The tour was organized by the People's Front for Democracy and Justice Central Office.
The nationals, who came from various European and African countries, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, visited the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science, the electricity distribution centers in the sub-zones of Adi-Keih, Senafe, Tserona, and Mai-Aini, as well as historical sites. They were provided with briefings by the relevant institutions.
The participants, noting that“seeing is believing,” called on other Diaspora nationals to come home and witness the ongoing development programs. They also expressed satisfaction with what they observed firsthand, particularly the impressive progress being made in development efforts.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
