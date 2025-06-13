Who Was Sanjay Kapur? Here's Everything About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, has passed away while playing polo in the UK. Who was Sanjay Kapur, and what was his background? Here's everything you need to know.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while playing polo in the UK. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sanjay Kapoor was the son of Rani Kapoor and the late Surinder Kapoor. His father was a founder of India's auto component industry and established the Sona Group, which manufactures automotive parts.

Sanjay Kapoor took charge of his family business at a young age. In 2003, he joined his father's company and played a key role in taking it to a global level in the automotive world.

Later, Sanjay Kapoor became the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company known for manufacturing auto components for electric vehicles and others. Under his leadership, the company gained prominence both in India and abroad.

Sanjay Kapoor was not only a successful businessman but also highly educated. He studied at some of the finest schools in India and abroad, including Doon School, Cathedral and John Connon School, and pursued a BBA in Corporate Strategy and HR in London. He also studied at MIT and Harvard Business School.

Sanjay Kapoor kept his personal life quite private. Besides business, he was fond of sports, with polo being his favorite. He was often seen enjoying the sport and had a great affection for horses.

Sanjay Kapoor was married three times: first to Nandita Mahtani, then to Karisma Kapoor in 2003 (they divorced in 2016), and finally to Priya Sachdev.