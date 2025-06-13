Disha Patani-Inspired Gym Wear: 6 Stylish And Comfortable Workout Outfits

Disha Patani gym outfits: Check out Disha Patani's stylish sports bra and gym wear collection on her 32nd birthday. From tights, bras, and jackets to branded and cut-out designs, stand out in the gym.

One of Bollywood's fittest actresses, Disha Patani is celebrating her 32nd birthday on June 13. On this occasion, we show you her trendy sports bra and sportswear collection, which you can wear during your workout and gym sessions.

To look your most attractive in the gym like Disha Patani, you can wear light brown tights. Pair them with a peach-colored wide-strap sports bra. Tie a white upper around your waist for a model-like look.

You can also choose a strappy sports bra in a black and white checked pattern, which will give you a stylish look along with comfort in the gym. Wear black tights or shorts with it.

If you want style with comfort, you can get a sports bra from a trusted and big brand like Calvin Klein or Puma, which looks very stylish as well as provides comfort.

Like Disha Patani, you can also wear a black front cut-out design sports bra. It has a cut near the bust, and a white band underneath provides support.

If you want to give your bust a lifted look, you can choose a sports bra with wide straps in the front and criss-cross straps at the back. Look awesome in the gym by wearing white shorts or loose pants with it.