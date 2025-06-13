World Bank Reveals Forecasts For Azerbaijan's GDP Growth By 2028
In June 2025 edition of Global Economic Prospects, the World Bank has lowered its forecasts for the country's GDP growth by 0.1 percentage points for 2025. As such, it will stand at 2.6 percent. This is while the projections for 2026 have remained unchanged at 2.4 percent.
"Growth in Azerbaijan is expected to be affected by declining oil production alongside weakening global demand and lower oil prices," said the Bank.
The WB estimates the country's GDP growth in 2022, 2023 and 2024 at 4.6 percent, 1.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
The report released by the State Statistics Committee reveals that Azerbaijan GDPworth 39.3 billion manat ($23.1 billion) from January through April 2025, which is 0.9 percent more compared to the same period last year.
The value added in the oil and gas sector decreased by 3.5 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.3 percent.
GDP distribution by sectors is as follows: 37.3 percent in industry, 9.9 percent in trade and vehicle repair, 7 percent in transportation and storage, 5.9 percent in construction, 3.3 percent in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.8 percent in accommodation and food services, and 1.8 percent in information and communication. The remaining 21.7 percent came from other sectors. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 10.3 percent of GDP.
GDP per capita amounted to 3,842 manat ($2,259).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment