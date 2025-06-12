Who Were The Pilots Of Ill-Fated Air India Flight That Crashed?

[Editor's Note: Follow KT's live blog for all the latest updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash.]

It should have been a routine long-haul Air India flight AI 171 of approximately nine hours or so from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, in the Western part of India, to London's Gatwick Airport.

But shortly after taking off from Runway 23 at 1.38pm (12.08pm UAE time), the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, made a mayday call to the air traffic control, before crashing into the residential area of Meghani Nagar.

Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian on board the flight, and the two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Air India later confirmed that 241 died, while one passenger survived.

Who were the pilots?

The two pilots in command of the ill-fated AI 171 were captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

According to media reports in India, which quoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), both the pilots had a combined flying experience of 9,300 hours. Captain Sabharwal had a flying time of 8,200 hours, while Kundar had 1,100 hours.

Kundar's cousin is popular Indian actor Vikrant Massey. And Massey, who has acted in films like 12th Fail, Haseen Dilruba, Sector 36, Chhapaak and the famous OTT crime thriller Mirzapur, penned an emotional note on Instagram.

“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operation on that fateful flight," the 38-year-old Massey wrote.