Air India Plane Crash: Operations Resume At Ahmedabad Airport
An Air India plane bound for London crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday. Operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) airport in Ahmedabad were temporarily suspended after the plane crash, according to a spokesperson.
“As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice,” an SVPIA spokesperson said, according to the Indian media.
The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 4:05pm IST onwards. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care.
At least 242 people were on board the flight, consisting of two pilots and 10 cabin crews, as per authorities. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on board. There was no immediate confirmation on casualties in the Ahmedabad plane crash incident.
The pilot in command of the Air India Flight 171, bound for Gatwick, was Sumit Sabharwal who was assisted by co-pilot Clive Kunder.
In a statement on X, Gatwick Airport said, "We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25."
