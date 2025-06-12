Lebanese Defense Minister, UNIFIL Head Of Mission Discuss Situation In Southern Lebanon

Beirut: Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa met on Thursday with the Head of Mission of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Lazaro. The meeting discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, close coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and peacekeeping patrols both independently and with the LAF.

