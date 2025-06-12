AI Crash: J&K LG, CM Express Shock

National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and party's Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President & CM @OmarAbdullah have expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy, and they prayed for strength to the bereaved during this difficult time,” JKNC wrote on X.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now