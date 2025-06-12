Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AI Crash: J&K LG, CM Express Shock

AI Crash: J&K LG, CM Express Shock


2025-06-12 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K LG Manoj Sinha also expressed shock over the plane crash.“Deeply shocked and pained by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers and their families,” Office of J&K LG, wrote.

National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and party's Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President & CM @OmarAbdullah have expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy, and they prayed for strength to the bereaved during this difficult time,” JKNC wrote on X.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Read Also Tata to Give ₹1 Crore Each to Families of AI Crash Victims Video: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Caught Live

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN12062025000215011059ID1109668718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search