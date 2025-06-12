Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tata To Give ₹1 Crore Each To Families Of AI Crash Victims

2025-06-12 09:03:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each person who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.

“No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy, he added.

In the message posted by Tata Group on X, he also said the group will cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.

“Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the BJ Medical's hostel.

“We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” he said.

