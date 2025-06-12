Understanding the process of estate management can be difficult, especially when a person dies without a will. In such situations, a New York estate planning attorney can play an important role in guiding the legal process. Seth Schlessel ( ) of Schlessel Law PLLC has outlined how an Affidavit of Heirship serves as a crucial tool in identifying and confirming the rightful heirs to an estate in New York.

A New York estate planning attorney may recommend using an Affidavit of Heirship when there is no will, or when formal probate proceedings are not practical. According to Seth Schlessel, this document helps verify the decedent's family history, particularly in cases where immediate family members like spouses or children are not present. In such cases, more distant relatives, such as aunts, uncles, or first cousins, might be identified as rightful heirs under state succession laws. The affidavit formally details each heir's relationship to the decedent and confirms that no other heirs with closer ties exist.

A New York estate planning attorney often turns to this process to save time and reduce the need for lengthy court involvement. Seth Schlessel notes that affidavits of heirship are especially useful in transferring property, including real estate and personal belongings, without undergoing full probate. He adds,“This document allows for the bypassing of the often lengthy and probate proceedings typically required to validate a will and settle an estate.” The document is signed by disinterested parties familiar with the decedent's life and family history, and it must be sworn in front of a notary public.

Schlessel Law PLLC works with clients to gather the necessary documentation, conduct detailed research, and file the affidavit with the Surrogate's Court. Seth Schlessel explains that this process involves interviewing relatives and associates, examining personal effects, and searching public records to build a complete and accurate family profile. These steps ensure that no rightful heirs are overlooked and that the estate is handled lawfully.

In New York, the affidavit is particularly important in situations where the only distributee is a distant relative, or when there is no clearly identified heir. For example, if the deceased had no spouse, children, or parents, the affidavit helps clarify who is legally entitled to inherit. Seth Schlessel points out that courts rely on this sworn documentation to streamline estate administration, particularly when there is a lack of direct lineage.

Seth Schlessel also highlights how the affidavit can serve purposes outside of formal probate court. When real estate is the sole asset, the affidavit may be used to confirm ownership for a property sale. Title insurers and mortgage companies often accept it as proof of rightful ownership, allowing the transaction to proceed without delays. In these cases, the document typically includes a diagram of the family tree and a clear statement confirming that no closer relatives exist.

Accuracy is key. Seth Schlessel warns that any errors or omissions in the affidavit can delay proceedings or result in legal challenges. Incorrect information about family ties or assets can lead to disputes among potential heirs or the reversal of property transfers. This makes it vital to prepare the document with thorough care, using reliable evidence and clear declarations.

When dealing with an estate valued under $50,000 that includes no real property, a different option called a Small Estate Affidavit may be used. However, Seth Schlessel stresses that this form serves a different function and may not be appropriate in cases involving real estate or unclear heirship. The Affidavit of Heirship remains the more suitable tool when lineage is not direct and property transfer is involved.

Beyond saving time, Seth Schlessel emphasizes the affordability of using an Affidavit of Heirship compared to full probate. Court fees and attorney costs for probate can be substantial, while affidavits typically require less formal processing. For many families, especially those with modest estates, this cost-saving approach provides a practical path to settling affairs.

Families can avoid the confusion and expense of more formal court proceedings by using an Affidavit of Heirship. The document provides a clear legal record that helps protect all involved and minimizes the chances of disputes. Seth Schlessel and the team at Schlessel Law PLLC support clients throughout this process, ensuring that the estate is resolved fairly under New York state law.

This method helps families move forward while respecting the legal rights of heirs and the intentions of the deceased. It offers a way to handle estate issues quickly and legally, especially in the absence of a will or when direct heirs are not available.

Those facing such situations can turn to Schlessel Law PLLC for support in preparing, validating, and filing these affidavits. Seth Schlessel's work in this area focuses on ensuring that rightful heirs are identified clearly and that property and assets are distributed in line with legal requirements.

About Schlessel Law PLLC:

Schlessel Law PLLC offers legal services focused on estate planning and administration in New York. The firm assists clients with matters involving probate, trusts, wills, and the preparation of affidavits of heirship. Attorney Seth Schlessel leads the firm's estate planning efforts and provides legal guidance to families navigating inheritance and asset distribution.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: