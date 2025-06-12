Introducing Soley Gems: Fine Jewelry That Empowers, Launching June 16

MENAFN - GetNews) Handcrafted, Ethically Sourced, and Designed to Spark Confidence in Women Everywhere

New York, NY - Soley Gems, a woman-owned fine jewelry brand that celebrates the power and individuality of every woman, proudly announces its official launch on June 16, 2025 . With a focus on ethically sourced, one-of-a-kind gemstones and timeless design, Soley Gems offers a bold new voice in the world of luxury jewelry-one that's grounded in empowerment, beauty, and purpose.

At Soley Gems, every design begins with the stone-one of nature's most exquisite creations. From luminous moonstones to fiery spinels, rare tsavorites to vivid sapphires, the brand sources directly from trusted small-scale miners around the globe, cutting out traditional middlemen to ensure both transparency and traceability. The result? Jewelry that doesn't just sparkle-it tells a story.

“We believe jewelry is more than an accessory. It's your armor,” says founder Elizabeth Soley.“Each piece is designed to reflect the strength, beauty, and spirit of the woman who wears it. When you put on Soley Gems, you're not just adding sparkle-you're stepping into your power.”

With an emphasis on florals, color, and radiant individuality, the collection features one-of-a-kind designs handcrafted in Connecticut using 18k gold and responsibly sourced stones. No two pieces are alike-just like the women they're made for.

Soley Gems is rooted in the belief that luxury should be meaningful. The brand supports artisanal miners and independent cutters and partners with suppliers who give back to their communities. By making ethical sourcing a cornerstone of its mission, Soley Gems brings heart and heritage into every handcrafted piece.

The debut collection is available exclusively online at beginning June 16 , featuring statement necklaces, radiant earrings, and signature floral rings that evoke elegance with an edge.

About Soley Gems

Soley Gems is a woman-owned fine jewelry brand built on the belief that every woman is unique, powerful, and deserves to sparkle-no matter where life takes her. With an eye for rare, vibrant gemstones and a commitment to ethical sourcing, the brand celebrates individuality through timeless, handcrafted pieces that reflect strength, spirit, and style.