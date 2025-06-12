Learnlogic Launches Patient Experience Training: Patient Champion Training In A Box Redefining Patient Experience In The Era Of Hyper-Consumerized Healthcare

Scottsdale, AZ - June 12, 2025 - LearnLogic proudly announces the release of Patient Experience Training: Patient Champion Training in a Box, designed to meet the urgent needs of today's rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

Unlike outdated patient experience programs that fail to address the modern consumerized patient, Patient Champion delivers a proven system based on over 30 years of hands-on experience through LeaderLogic consulting services and multiple bestselling books authored by Nicholas Webb, including What Customers Crave and What Customers Hate.

Nicholas Webb, who has been named one of the top customer experience experts in the world for over nine consecutive years, brings healthcare organizations a powerful, validated system for improving both patient and staff satisfaction while driving measurable improvements in patient satisfaction scores.

Using LearnLogic's proprietary instructional design, which leverages collaborative ideation exercises, participants actively develop new patient experience innovations that deliver real-world outcomes. This training is offered in the Training in a Box format, as well as customized live virtual and fully facilitated on-site sessions for maximum impact.

The initial release is limited, and reservations are being accepted now in preparation for the official July 1, 2025, launch.

Nicholas Webb also delivers keynote presentations worldwide, bringing this fresh, actionable patient experience research to healthcare leadership audiences.

For more information or to reserve your kit, contact Michelle Lynn at ... .