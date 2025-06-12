Pinata Announces Exclusive Partnership With MRI Software To Power Rewards And Credit Reporting For Renters

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Piñata Rent, Inc., a leading rent rewards and credit-building platform, has announced a partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services. The partnership will deliver a first-of-its-kind resident rewards program, embedding Piñata's perks directly into MRI RentPayment. The enhanced features will give property managers a turnkey solution to boost on-time payments, engagement, and retention, while giving renters real financial benefits for simply paying rent.







"Partnering with MRI Software, a trailblazer in PropTech, allows us to transform rent into a powerful financial tool," said Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata. "We're rewarding renters for timely payments and helping them build stronger financial futures, all while simplifying operations for property managers."

"The integration between MRI RentPayment and Piñata offers more than credit reporting - it's a comprehensive rewards program that benefits renters no matter how they choose to pay rent," said Carla Hinson, VP of North America Solutions and Innovation at MRI Software. "The partnership equips property managers with innovative ways to elevate the resident experience and foster long-term loyalty."

Renters are more likely to pay rent on time when payments are reported to credit bureaus, studies show. Additionally, two-thirds of renters say they prefer to live in communities that offer rent reporting services.

The strategic partnership embeds Piñata's rewards system, credit-building engine, and marketplace directly into MRI's RentPayment interface. Residents can access these benefits effortlessly, turning rent payments into opportunities for financial growth.

Resident Rewards: On-time rent payments earn points redeemable for gift cards, home goods, and exclusive marketplace deals from top brands. Additionally, renters can sign up for the Piñata Pay no-fee debit card to get cash back or Piñata Points for every dollar spent or saved.

Credit Building: Rent payments are reported to all major credit bureaus, helping renters improve or establish their credit profiles.

Effortless Integration: Piñata's platform requires no additional administrative effort to manage.

Revenue Opportunities: Property managers can offer premium Piñata services, including expanded rewards, backdated credit reporting, and identity theft protection, as part of their amenity packages.

About Piñata

Piñata is the nation's first platform dedicated to rewarding renters and building their financial resilience. By transforming rent payments into opportunities for rewards and credit growth, Piñata empowers the one-third of Americans who rent to achieve upward mobility. Even renters who are not part of the Powered By Piñata network of registered landlords can benefit with the PinataPay Visa Debit Card-a reimagined debit card that offers credit card-like rewards for every dollar spent or saved. Discover more at

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and services that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-powered platform enables agents, owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide, including the public and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware .

