403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Momentum Continues
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto enjoyed yet another strong day, with gold and health-care rallying in particular.
The TSX Composite Index advanced 91.59 points to close Thursday at 26,615.75.
The Canadian dollar scooped up 0.33 cents to 73.49 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Ivanhoe Mines said it had resumed underground mining in part of its Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which had been closed due to seismic activity, but lowered its output forecast for the year.
Ivanhoe shares collapsed 78 cents, or 7.2%, to $9.99.
Elsewhere, Lundin Gold triumphed $4.22, or 6.2%, to end the day at $72.81, while Torex Gold hiked $2.55, or 5.6%, to $48.30.
In the health-care field, Chartwell Retirement Residences captured 48 cents, or 2.7%, to $18.12, while Bausch Health Companies gained 25 cents, or 3.4%, to $7.53.
In consumer staples, Jamieson Wellness picked up 61 cents, or 1.7%, to $36.67, while Empire Company ballooned 89 cents, or 1.7%, to $52.38.
Tech shares put some of the brakes on, as Shopify ducked $7.57, or 4.9%, to $148.43, while shares in Bitfarms handed back five cents, or 4.1%, to $1.18.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.27 points to 721.79.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher at the close, led by gold, up 2.5%, health-care, stronger 1.6%, and consumer staples, up 1.2%.
Only information technology missed the party, lurching back 1.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 ended Thursday higher as a rally in Oracle lifted investors' hopes and boosted the big tech sector.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered its mojo by the close, gaining 101.85 points to 42,967.62
The broader index jumped 23.02 points to 6,045.26.
The NASDAQ Composite hiked 46.61 points to 19,662.49.
Shares of Oracle surged 13% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines and indicated more cloud growth ahead. CEO Safra Catz said on a conference call that thanks to AI demand, cloud infrastructure revenue should increase more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from growth of 52% in the quarter.
Oracle's rally lifted big tech stocks higher, with the sector leading the S&P 500 higher on Thursday.
On the other hand, Dow component Boeing shed nearly 5% after an Air India Dreamliner 787 crashed following takeoff with 242 passengers on board.
Stocks also rose after investors got another batch of data hinting at a solid economy. The May producer price index, a measure of final demand prices in the U.S. economy, rose just 0.1% for the month after decreasing 0.2% in April.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.2% increase for last month.
Wall Street awaits further developments on trade policy, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week.
Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for finishing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. levies take effect, but that the extensions may not be necessary.
U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework for future talks in London after two days of discussion this week, but the vague deal outline still awaits approval from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries did agree to ease some restrictions around rare earth metals and foreign students.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.36% from Wednesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices eased one cent to $68.14 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $64.80 to $3,408.80 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto enjoyed yet another strong day, with gold and health-care rallying in particular.
The TSX Composite Index advanced 91.59 points to close Thursday at 26,615.75.
The Canadian dollar scooped up 0.33 cents to 73.49 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Ivanhoe Mines said it had resumed underground mining in part of its Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which had been closed due to seismic activity, but lowered its output forecast for the year.
Ivanhoe shares collapsed 78 cents, or 7.2%, to $9.99.
Elsewhere, Lundin Gold triumphed $4.22, or 6.2%, to end the day at $72.81, while Torex Gold hiked $2.55, or 5.6%, to $48.30.
In the health-care field, Chartwell Retirement Residences captured 48 cents, or 2.7%, to $18.12, while Bausch Health Companies gained 25 cents, or 3.4%, to $7.53.
In consumer staples, Jamieson Wellness picked up 61 cents, or 1.7%, to $36.67, while Empire Company ballooned 89 cents, or 1.7%, to $52.38.
Tech shares put some of the brakes on, as Shopify ducked $7.57, or 4.9%, to $148.43, while shares in Bitfarms handed back five cents, or 4.1%, to $1.18.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.27 points to 721.79.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher at the close, led by gold, up 2.5%, health-care, stronger 1.6%, and consumer staples, up 1.2%.
Only information technology missed the party, lurching back 1.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 ended Thursday higher as a rally in Oracle lifted investors' hopes and boosted the big tech sector.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered its mojo by the close, gaining 101.85 points to 42,967.62
The broader index jumped 23.02 points to 6,045.26.
The NASDAQ Composite hiked 46.61 points to 19,662.49.
Shares of Oracle surged 13% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines and indicated more cloud growth ahead. CEO Safra Catz said on a conference call that thanks to AI demand, cloud infrastructure revenue should increase more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from growth of 52% in the quarter.
Oracle's rally lifted big tech stocks higher, with the sector leading the S&P 500 higher on Thursday.
On the other hand, Dow component Boeing shed nearly 5% after an Air India Dreamliner 787 crashed following takeoff with 242 passengers on board.
Stocks also rose after investors got another batch of data hinting at a solid economy. The May producer price index, a measure of final demand prices in the U.S. economy, rose just 0.1% for the month after decreasing 0.2% in April.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.2% increase for last month.
Wall Street awaits further developments on trade policy, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week.
Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for finishing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. levies take effect, but that the extensions may not be necessary.
U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework for future talks in London after two days of discussion this week, but the vague deal outline still awaits approval from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries did agree to ease some restrictions around rare earth metals and foreign students.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.36% from Wednesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices eased one cent to $68.14 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $64.80 to $3,408.80 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment